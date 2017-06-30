Zimbabwe won the 1st ODI of the five match series against Sri Lanka by six wickets a short while ago.

Winning the toss and batting first Sri Lankan scored 316 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in their allotted 50 overs.

Kusal Mendis topped scored with 86 runs while Upul Tharanga hammered an unbeaten 79.

Chasing 317 for victory Zimbabwe managed to reach the target in 47.4 overs losing just four wickets in the process.

Solomon Mire top scored with 112 runs while Sean Williams chipped in with 65 runs.