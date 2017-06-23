Latest update June 23rd, 2017 6:02 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Inter University Students Federation Convenor remanded 

Jun 23, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

Inter University Students Federation Convenor remanded 

Inter University Students’ Federation Convener Lahiru Weerasekara, and Faizdeen Ahmed of the Moratuwa University’s  Engineering Faculty  were arrested  today.

The suspects, who  were produced before Maligakanda Magistrate Dulani S. Weeratunge this evening, have been remanded till July 5

The suspects were arrested for allegedly forcibly entering the Ministry of Health and damaging public property. Lahiru Weerasekara was arrested by authorities after a media briefing in Colombo.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach