Inter University Students’ Federation Convener Lahiru Weerasekara, and Faizdeen Ahmed of the Moratuwa University’s Engineering Faculty were arrested today.

The suspects, who were produced before Maligakanda Magistrate Dulani S. Weeratunge this evening, have been remanded till July 5

The suspects were arrested for allegedly forcibly entering the Ministry of Health and damaging public property. Lahiru Weerasekara was arrested by authorities after a media briefing in Colombo.