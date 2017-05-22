Youth killed in Wellawatte building collapse laid to rest

The final rites of the youth from Hatton, who died in the building collapse in Wellawatte, were performed today.

Ramar Niroshan, the youngest of a family of two children, died last Thursday when a building in Wellawatte collapsed.The youth began serving at the site about a month ago.

His final rites were performed at the Grakely Estate in Pathana, Hatton.

Labour Commissioner, Additional Magistrate Anusha Muthukumarana inspected the site of the building collapse on Monday afternoon.

Appearing on the Pathikada programme on Sirasa TV this morning, Former Mayor of Colombo, Omar Kamil commented on the construction of this building.

He noted that when they granted approval for a three-storeyed building, the fourth and fifth floor were constructed illegally and that after the building is built the additional floors cannot be demolished.

Furthermore, he noted that the Urban Council has to pay compensation for the damages caused.