Yoshitha Rajapakse granted permission for overseas visit

May 23, 2017 Local, News Ticker 0

Today the Colombo High Court granted permission for Yoshitha Rajapakse to visit Japan and Australia for a period of two months starting from the 31st of May.

The order was issued after taking up a motion filed by Yoshitha Rajapakse before court today.

Overseas travel of Yoshitha Rajapaksa had been suspended on an earlier occasion with regard to a case being heard at the Kaduwela Magistrates Court over several charges including the failure to reveal the source of income invested in launching CSN channel.

Issuing the order, High Court Judge A.A.R. Heyanthuduwa ordered the Department of Immigration & Emigration and the Director of the National Intelligence Bureau to be notified in this regard.


