Woman arrested over death of newborn

May 06, 2017 Keshala Dias Local, News Ticker, Uncategorized 0
A woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her newborn baby.
Police said the revelation of the alleged killing came to light after receiving information that the body of an infant was found laying in a tub.
The body of the infant has been placed at the Mookalanyaya hospital. The mother has been admitted to the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital.
