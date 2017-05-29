Weather disaster: President Sirisena directs funds, resources; Mahinda Rajapaksa expresses condolences

President Maithripala Sirisena chaired a special meeting on the disaster situation in the Ratnapura district on Monday morning.

All public officials, security forces commanders, ministers and MPs from the Ratnapura district were present for the meeting held at the Ratnapura Divisional Secretariat.

The President noted that the government will provide all the necessary funds and resources and that he will return to Ratnapura in two months to identify lands and to decide on appropriate measures.

He also spoke on the foreign aid we received, especially from India.

Meanwhile, the former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, speaking to the media on the disaster situation, expressed his condolences to the victims of the disaster and to the families of the deceased.