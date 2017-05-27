Weather alert: Southwest monsoon conditions to develop within 48 hours

According to the Met Department’s weather advisory for heavy rainfall, Southwest monsoon conditions will develop over the country in the next 48 hours.

Hence, showery and windy conditions are expected to enhance over the southwestern part of Sri Lanka.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and Northwestern provinces.Heavy falls exceeding 150 mm can be expected at some places.

There may be temporary localised strong winds during thundershowers. The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimise damages caused by lightning activity.

The Southwest monsoon condition has established over the surrounding sea areas as well. Hence, windy conditions are expected to continue over the sea areas around the country.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.Winds will be south-westerly in direction and it’s speed will be 40 kmph.

Sea areas around the country can be very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60-70 kmph.Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.

Fairly heavy showers were reported from the Sabaragamuwa Province during the past 21 hours,

As per the Met Department, more rain is expected within the next 48 hours and the situation is expected to worsen

The National Building Research Organisation has warned those living in areas at risk as Galle, Matara, Kegalle, Kalutara and the Hambantota district to evacuate.