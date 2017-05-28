Weather alert: Showery conditions to persist; strong winds on the way

The Met Department stated that although the heavy rainy condition has reduced temporary, showery conditions are likely to enhance again over the southwestern part of the country from May 29.

According to the Department, showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and North-western provinces. The Met Department forecasts that fairly heavy falls (about 75 mm) can be expected at some places.

Showers or thundershowers are forecast in several places elsewhere in the afternoon (especially in the Eastern and Uva provinces).

The Met Department further noted that fairly strong winds at times can be expected over the country and that these winds may strengthen during showers.