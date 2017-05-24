Weather alert: Several regions affected as inclement weather wreaks havoc

The Department of Meteorology says heavy showers and windy conditions are expected to enhance over the southwestern part of the country due to the activation of the southwest monsoon.

The Department advises those who engage in fishing to be cautious of the possible rise in wind speeds, as well as heavy showers in the sea areas.

The Department, in its forecast says that the wind speeds in the sea areas off Mannar to Colombo via Galle, Hambantota and Pottuvil could increase to between 60 or 70 kmph.

The navy earlier stated that 19 boats that set out to sea from Eravur in Baticaloa had gone missing. After rescue operations, the navy discovered 18 of the missing boats.The navy had deployed two speed boats for the the rescue operations.

Meanwhile, mud slides were reported from Kalutara, Galle and Ratnapura districts due to the heavy rain. The Disaster Management Centre noted that 80 people from the Ratnapura district have been relocated to secure places due to flooding.

Several low lands in the Udugama and Baddegama areas in the Galle district were inundated as well. A rainfall of 75.2mm was recorded from Trincomalee between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. today.

In the meantime, vehicular movement on the Anuradhapura Rotawewa road in Trincomalee was hampered after a tree fell onto the road.

A collapsed earth embankment caused heavy traffic on the Pelawatta Neluwa road in Mathugama .The Badulla town was covered in mist this afternoon.