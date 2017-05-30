Latest update May 30th, 2017 6:08 PM

Weather alert: Seven districts at risk if rains continue for 24 hours – warns NBRO

Several areas in the country are now experiencing heavy rains and windy conditions.

A News1st correspondent stated that Matara is receiving a heavy downpour.

Earlier today, the National Building Research Organisation said that if rainfall continues for the next 24 hours, there is a possibility of landslides taking place across seven districts.

It says, there could also be rock falls, subsidence and cut slope failures in the following districts:

  • Ratnapura
  • Kegalle
  • Galle
  • Kalutara
  • Matara
  • Hambantota
  • Nuwara Eliya

The NBRO has requested those living in the hills and slopes of those districts to remain vigilant.

The NBRO says, there could be landslides, rock falls, subsidence and cut slope failures in the following areas

Ratnapura District:

  • Elapatha
  • Pelmadulla
  • Kuruwita
  • Eheliyagoda
  • Kiriella
  • Imbulpe
  • Ayagama
  • Kahawatte
  • Kalawana
  • Kolonna
  • Nivithigala

Kegalle District:

  • Bulathkohupitiya
  • Deraniyagala
  • Yatiyantota
  • Dehiowita

Galle District:

  • Baddegama
  • Yakkalamulla
  • Neluwa
  • Thawalama
  • Niyagama
  • Nagoda

Kalutara District:

  • Bulathsinhala
  • Agalawatte
  • Walallavita
  • Baduraliya

Matara District:

  • Kotapola
  • Pasgoda
  • Pitabeddara

Hambantota District:

  • Walasmulla
  • Katuwana

The Met Department forecasts very strong winds of about 60-70 kmph to be expected over the country and surrounding sea areas.


