Water supply to several areas suspended

A main pipeline supplying water from the Kalatuwawa and Labugama water purification plants has been damaged by a landslide near Thunmodara.

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board said that as a result, water supply to several areas including Kaluaggala, Hanwella, Jayaweeragoda, Jalthara, Ranala and Nawagamuwa has been suspended.

The Board said that water is being supplied to Kaduwela under low pressure conditions.

The repair activities at the pipeline have also been hampered as a result of the heavy rainfall.


