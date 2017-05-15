WannaCry Ransomware attack: SL on list of affected countries

Computer experts say that Sri Lanka too has been affected by the WannaCry ransomware attack.

The Ransomware has already affected more than 200,000 computers in about 150 countries.

Experts say that Sri Lanka joined the map of countries affected by the virus, this morning.

Parakum Pathirana, Executive Committee Member of the Computer Society of Sri Lanka says that they do not know the extent of the harm caused at present.

Pathirana underscored the importance of updating operating systems and anti-virus software to guard against Ransomware.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has hit out at the US government’s “stockpiling” of cyber weapons for facilitating attacks such as the WannaCry Ransomware.

In a strongly worded blog post yesterday, Microsoft’s General Counsel Brad Smith wrote “The governments of the world should treat this attack as a wake-up call”.