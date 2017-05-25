A visit down under – Day 2: President meets Australian Prime Minister

President Maithripala Sirisena met the Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull today (May 25) during his state visit to the country down under.

Having accepted the invitation of Australian Premier, President commenced his three day visit to Australia on Wednesday (May 24).

Upon his arrival, President Sirisena was received at the airport by Senator Simon Birmingham, Australian Minister of Education. Then to mark his visit, he planted a Mahogany sapling at National Arboretum, Canberra.

The Sri Lanka Head of State then traveled to:

The Center for Genomics, Metabolomics and Bioinformatics

Mount Majura solar farm

Sri Lankan Buddhist Temple in Kambah

Met with Sri Lankan community in Canberra at the Sri Lankan High Commission