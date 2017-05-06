Latest update May 6th, 2017 10:39 AM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

US rapper Kanye West disappears from social media

May 06, 2017 Entertainment, Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

US rap star Kanye West appears to have deleted his Twitter and Instagram social media accounts, which had tens of millions of followers.

The reasons why weCapturere unclear but last November he ended a tour early.

He had accused fellow rapper Jay-Z of trying to kill him and walked off stage after announcing he would vote for Donald Trump.

His wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, remains on Twitter and has 51m followers.

She has been promoting her and her husband’s children’s clothing line.Capture

Shortly after West’s accounts were deactivated, she tweeted that he had hand drawn a logo for the clothing line.

Fans responded by pleading with her to persuade her husband to return.

West had already adopted a quieter approach to social media earlier this year and reportedly deleted some of his previous pro-Trump tweets.

His breakdown also came after his wife was robbed of jewellery worth an estimated €10m (£8.7m; $10.5m) in Paris last October.

Courtesy: BBC

 


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Striking against SAITM with demands on foreign trade: The President's response to GMOA
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach