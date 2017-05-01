The UNP’s May Day rally was held at Campbell Park in Borella today under the theme, “A Winning Nation”.

The UNP’s May Day procession commenced near the Maradana railway station this afternoon.

The procession reached Campbell Park via Armour Street, Panchikawatte, Maradana, Punchi Borella and Baseline Road.

UNP Leader, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe oversaw the procession.

Floats signifying the journey of the UNP and the history of the party added colour to the procession.

The UNP adopted six resolutions to be submitted to the government during the rally held at Campbell Park.

Among these resolutions were a proposal to expedite the process of paying compensation to individuals who have suffered from political victimization over the past 20 years, generating 1 million jobs for graduates and educated young men and women, and making 13 years of secondary education compulsory in order to bring forth a productive education system.

The UNP also adopted several resolutions aimed at promoting gender equality including providing women with professional training, establishing day care centres across the country and giving women greater opportunity for participation in politics.

Also included in the resolutions were ensuring that every individual is able to own a home, ensuring that every citizen receives a living wage, and a resolution on the appreciation of the working people for the work carried out by the government to bring about a peaceful, democratic and free nation.