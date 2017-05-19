Latest update May 19th, 2017 9:01 AM

University students protest against tear gas attack

The Inter University Students Federation decided to protest against private medical colleges on Wednesday, May 17, defying a court order against any protests in Colombo that would inconvenience the public.

After barricading the path of the protesters and firing tear-gas, police arrested eight university students.

The arrested students were remanded until Friday, May 19) after being produced before Colombo Chief Magistrate Lal Ranasinghe Bandara on Wednesday night.

Thursday, May 18 – The Peradeniya University Students Federation staged a demonstration against the tear gas attack on Wednesday’s protesting university students.

The students moved on to one lane of the Colombo – Kandy main road, causing severe traffic congestion.

Convenor – Inter University Students Federation Lahiru Weerasekera said: “… The students entered the Vihara Maha Devi Park. Thereafter, what reason did the government have to disperse the students who assembled, citing that they inconvenienced the public ? …”

Though Weerasekera questions the reasons to disperse the students, the IUSF protest on Wednesday defied an enjoining order issued by court, preventing them from demonstrating in a way that inconvenienced the general public.

In the wake of the protest, Dr. Nalinda Herath of the GMOA has announced yet another token strike from 2:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Monday, May 22. “This is a warning to the government …”, said the GMOA Secretary

Meanwhile, Minister of Higher Education, Lakshman Kiriella says:

“… Doctors call themselves – Intellectuals. If they are intellectuals they must accept the court ruling.” 

 


Access to National Hospital's Emergency Ward in need of a bypass?
