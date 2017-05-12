Latest update May 12th, 2017 9:39 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

UN International Vesak celebrations commence under auspices of Indian PM

May 12, 2017 Local, Top Slider 0

The United Nations International Vesak celebrations commenced on Friday, May 12 in Colombo under the auspices of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 14th UN International Vesak Celebrations and the World Buddhist Summit is being held at the BMICH.

The World Buddhist Summit is being held under the theme Buddhist Teachings for Social Justice and Sustainable World Peace.

The Maha Sangha, led by the chief prelates of the three sects, and Buddhist representatives of 85 countries and diplomats attended the event.

 


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach