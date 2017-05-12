The United Nations International Vesak celebrations commenced on Friday, May 12 in Colombo under the auspices of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 14th UN International Vesak Celebrations and the World Buddhist Summit is being held at the BMICH.

The World Buddhist Summit is being held under the theme Buddhist Teachings for Social Justice and Sustainable World Peace.

The Maha Sangha, led by the chief prelates of the three sects, and Buddhist representatives of 85 countries and diplomats attended the event.