UK Police apprehend 16th suspect in relation to Manchester attack

British police said on Monday they had arrested a 16th person in connection with the Manchester suicide bombing last week.

The 23-year-old man was arrested in Shoreham-by-Sea, Sussex, “on suspicion on offenses contrary to the terrorism act”, Greater Manchester Police said on Twitter.

16 people had been arrested in relation to the suicide bomb which took the lives of 22 people, who were predominantly teenagers. While 2 people had been released, 14 men are still being held in custody as past of the massive operation to dismantle suicide bomber Salman Abedi’s network of terror.