UDA investigations underway on collapsed building in Wellawatte

May 19, 2017 Kumudu Jayawardana Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0
The Urban Development Authority has said that investigations are underway to look into whether the suitable criteria and building regulations were followed in the construction of the building that collapsed in Wellawatte yesterday.
It’s Chairman Prof. Jagath Munasinghe said that they will look into whether permits were obtained for the construction of the building.
One person was killed and 24 others injured in the incident, and police said that rescue operations continued until this morning.
May 19, 2017 0
Feb 23, 2017 0
May 19, 2017 0
May 19, 2017 0