Two killed in Hikkaduwa shooting

May 23, 2017 Local, News Ticker 0

Two people were killed in a shooting that took place adjacent to the Hikkaduwa Divisional Secretariat on Tuesday evening.

Police said the unknown gunmen, who arrived on a motorcycle, had entered a building and opened fire, before fleeing the scene.Two people were rushed to the Karapitiya Hospital with gun-shot injuries.

They were pronounced dead upon admission to hospital.The deceased have been identified as 26 and 34 of age.

The cause for the shooting is yet to be determined. Hikkaduwa police are investigating the incident.


