Transport Ministry to set age-limit in issue of licences to drive three-wheelers

May 23, 2017 Nethmi Perera Local, News Ticker 0
The Ministry of Transport has decided to issue drivers licences for three-wheelers only to those who are above 35 years of age.
Chairman of the National Council for Road Safety, Dr. Sisira Kodagoda said that the Ministry has taken the decision following a proposal submitted by him.
Dr. Kodagoda further noted that the decision was made, taking into consideration the increasing rate of road accidents caused by three-wheelers.
Mar 03, 2017 0
Dec 02, 2016 0
Jun 13, 2016 0
May 23, 2017 0
May 23, 2017 0
May 23, 2017 0
May 23, 2017 0
May 23, 2017 0
May 23, 2017 0