Train services along four rail routes comes to a halt

The Railway Control Room said that services along four rail routes have been hampered as a result of railway employees not reporting to duty today, May 01.

Train services along the Colombo – Veyangoda, Colombo – Polgahawela, Colombo – Puttalam and Colombo – Panadura routes have thus been hampered.

Services were hampered yesterday as well, along sixteen rail routes owing to the same reason.


President, PM focus on power of the workers in May Day messages
