Train services along four rail routes comes to a halt

May 01, 2017 Keshala Dias
The Railway Control Room said that services along four rail routes have been hampered as a result of railway employees not reporting to duty today, May 01.
Train services along the Colombo – Veyangoda, Colombo – Polgahawela, Colombo – Puttalam and Colombo – Panadura routes have thus been hampered.
Services were hampered yesterday as well, along sixteen rail routes owing to the same reason.
