The tragic story of Shyamila – reportedly set on fire by husband while pregnant

Shyamila Swapna -forced into marriage at the young age of 14, suffered years of domestic violence. She eventually ran away from home, seeking help and justice from the only place she knows. The Police.

But in a twist of fate, help was not what she received. Apparently having brokered a reconciliation, the Police returned her to her husband in Nallandaluwa, Madurankuliya.

Though it was reconciliation that was brokered, what followed was revenge from her husband.

The husband had threatened to kill their 7 month-old baby at the beginning. While details of what took place are yet to be confirmed -Shyamila, 19 years of age, was admitted to the Puttalam Base Hospital with severe burn wounds. Reports say that she was set on fire by her husband.

The young girl, 4 months pregnant with another baby, passed away on Sunday (May 21) evening after an agonizing 14 day battle for her dear life and the life of her unborn child.

Police confirmed the postmortem examination will be carried out on Monday (May 22).

Meanwhile the husband, is on the run…