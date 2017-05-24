Top US organisations, personalities ‘further honour’ 2017 Eisenhower Global Fellows cohort with awards

The 2017 Eisenhower Global Fellows cohort have been further honoured with fellowship awards conferred by some of the most influential institutes, people and organisations in the US.

Eisenhower Fellow Fatima Mohammad of Nigeria was awarded the 2017 ExxonMobil Fellowship, in recognition of her work with vulnerable and displaced citizens in her country. Past recipients of the ExxonMobil Fellowship includes Lorna Irungi-Macharia of Kenya, a gender-activist and media personality.

2017 Global Fellow Sue-Ern Tan of Australia, GM at Shell QGC, has meanwhile been awarded the Philip D. Reed Fellowship. This award recognizes Sue-Erns excellence in her work in engaging the fossil fuel industry in conversations around alternative and future energy sources.

Malaysia’s Anita Ahmed, Sn. VP at the Hasanah Foundation has been conferred with the prestigious John S. Wolf Fellowship, named after the Eisenhower Fellowships 9th President. This award recognizes Anita’s ‘entrepreneurial drive, leadership skills, and potential to create tangible, life-changing impact’.

Fredrick Bruhn of Sweden, CEO of Unibap, one of his nations most promising tech start-ups. The ‘rocket scientist’ of the cohort, Bruhn has been awarded the James Hovey Fellowship, citing his energy and commitment to making the world a better place.

The 2017 group of Global Fellows celebrated their graduation last week, at a glittering ceremony held at the historic Ritz-Carlton, Philadelphia. Gen. Colin Powel (Ret) Chairman of the Board of Trustees, and former Governor of New Jersey Christine Todd Whitman graced the star-studded event hosted by distinguished President of the Eisenhower Fellowship, George de Lama.

(These were the Fellowships conferred at the time of reporting).