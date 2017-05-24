Tiran Alles court case: Query over missing original copies of evidence

The case filed against former Member of Parliament Tiran Alles, over the alleged charges of misappropriation of state funds of the Treasury, was taken up before the Colombo High Court on Tuesday.

Seven indictments have been filed against Tiran Alles, including the violation of trust and misusing Rs. 123 million, granted by the Treasury to construct houses for the people affected from Tsunami and for the people in the North and East who were affected by the war.

Attorneys-at-Law representing the defendant, revealed before court that the Police Special Investigations Unit has noted that the original copies of the documents, based on which the indictments were filed, are not available.

Accordingly, the Attorneys-at-Law requested the court for permission to inspect the first copies and the computers used to prepare evidence, in filing indictments.

The Attorney-at-Law representing the defendant said that the original copies of the evidences, used to prove the charges levelled against the defendant were requested on an earlier occasion as well, when statements were being recorded from his client at the Police Special Investigations Unit.

However, the Police Special Investigations Unit had informed that only copies of the said evidence are available.

Addressing court, President’s Counsel Nalin Ladduwahetty representing Tiran Alles, said that the case cannot be proceeded if the originals of the documents are not made available.

Representing the Attorney General, Senior Solicitor General Yasantha Kodagoda informed court that if the defendant needs, an opportunity can be granted for the defendant to inspect the documents submitted to court as evidence.

The case will be taken up before court once again on July 21.