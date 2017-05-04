Thirty trade unions poised to strike

Thirty trade unions are poised to take strike action tomorrow, May 05, against private medical colleges.

Health, education, transport and several other sectors have planned to take strike action on Friday, May 5, while the petroleum, electricity and postal sectors are expected to join the strike action during their lunch hour.

Dr. Naveen de Zoysa, Media Spokesperson – GMOA, speaking on the subject said:

“The Lady Ridgeway Hospital, De Soyza Hospital, Castle Hospital, Sirimavo Bandaranaike Children’s Hospital, Cancer Hospital in Maharagama as well as the Kidney Unit will not be engaging in the strike tomorrow. We will not let the lives of the sick people be put in danger because of the strike action. The Emergency Care Units will be in operation. 160 unions have provided their names stating that they will take part in the strike action. 30 trade unions will completely carry out the strike”.