Thirty motorcyclists arrested for ‘disrupting the public’ on the roads during Vesak

The time of Vesak is a religious period where Buddhists all across the world celebrate the birth, enlightenment and passing of Lord Buddha.

People celebrate Vesak by putting up lanterns, Pandols and Dansalas for those who traverse the streets to witness the creative effort of those who create pandols, lanterns, street theatres and more.

However, among the people are those who celebrate the occasion with good intentions and those who just make it an opportunity to act as they please, with no sense of discipline at times.

On the day of Vesak, thirty motorcyclists were taken into Police custody for riding in a manner which disrupted the public.

The motorcyclists were taken into custody at a checkpoint set up opposite the Galewela Police station along the Colombo – Anuradhapura road.

Police say that several impounded motorcycles “did not have any registration papers”.

The motorcycles are set to be produced before the Dambulla magistrate court on Friday, May 12.