Tear gas, water cannons fired at Medical Faculty students and their parents

Police fired water cannons and tear gas at a demonstration yet again on Wednesday. The demonstration was organised by university students and their parents against private medical colleges.

The demonstration by university students and their parents commenced from the Fort Railway Station. They marched towards the Presidential Secretariat. However, police obstructed their path at the Lotus Road roundabout.

As the demonstrators attempted to break through the barricades and move ahead, police used high pressure water cannons and tear gas to disperse the unruly crowd.

A journalist was among those injured.