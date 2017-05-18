Tear gas fired at protesting students who defied court orders (Video)

The inter-university students federation staged another protest on Wednesday, May 17 against private universities. And the story ended the same way it did in the past…

The protesting university students began their march from opposite the Fort Railway Station and progressed through Slave Island towards the University Grants Commission.

However, they were obstructed by Police at the Ibbanwala Junction (the junction in Union Place before Town Hall). The obstruction made the protesters go through Dawson Street to Braybrooke Street and then toward the Viharamahadevi Park, through Park Street.

Though the university students protested, there was one problem. The Colombo Chief Magistrate had issued an enjoining order on Tuesday, May 16, preventing a protest being staged in Colombo which would obstruct the public.

The protesters who marched toward the park were obstructed once again by Police, who reminded them of the court order.

But…, they decided to disregard the notice and attempted to march forward.

Police then decided to ‘welcome’ the protesters with an open fire of tear gas.

Several students suffered injuries during the protest and were admitted in the Colombo National Hospital.