Chevaan Daniel recognised as ‘UTC’ Fellow 2017

Sri Lanka’s Chevaan Daniel has been selected as the 2017 United Technologies Corporation (UTC) Fellow. The Fellowship is conferred to an outstanding Eisenhower Fellow, having distinguished themselves in their field.

Chevaan just returned to Sri Lanka from the US, where he, along with 25 global leaders, successfully graduated as Eisenhower Fellows.

UTC, number 45 on the Fortune 500 with over 200,000 employees and revenues exceeding $60 Billion serves customers in the commercial aerospace, defence and building industries and ranks among the world’s most respected and innovative companies. Amongst its most noted products are Pratt & Whitney jet engines.

UTC Fellows are selected out of the Eisenhower cohort, on their unique contribution to humanity by leading both humanitarian initiatives on a national scale whilst also running successful businesses.

General Colin L. Powell, USA (Retired) serves as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Eisenhower Fellowship whilst distinguished journalist and diplomat George de Lama serves as its President.