Latest update May 8th, 2017 9:57 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

More suspects arrested over Gampola abduction

May 08, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

Three more suspects have been taken into custody over the recent abduction of a child from the Gampola area.

Police said the suspects were arrested from Palamunai, Kattankudy and are to be produced in Courts later today, May 08. Six suspects have been arrested in connection with the abduction.

Two women, and the mastermind behind the abduction, who were arrested on an earlier occasion has been placed in remand custody until May 18.

Police successfully rescued  two-and-a-half-year-old Rinaz Mohammed Salman, on May 6, while he was being held captive in a house in Karadiyanaru, Batticaloa.

He was kidnapped from Gampola on May 3.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
CBSL fails to comply with order issued by Presidential Commission of Inquiry
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach