A suspect has been arrested in Punchi Borella allegedly with Cocaine worth Rs.1.5 million.

The Narcotics Unit of the Excise Department carried out a raid and arrested the suspect at the access road to the National Hospital from Punchi Borella.

Twenty four packets containing 68 grammes Cocaine has been seized from the suspects.Interrogation of the suspect has revealed that he was transporting the contraband to a party in Kollupitiya.

He was produced before the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court and was remanded until June 6.