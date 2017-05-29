Latest update May 29th, 2017 8:56 PM

Strong winds on the way as Cyclone Mora moves away

The cyclonic storm ‘Mora’ in the east-central Bay of Bengal is moving away from the country and expected to make land fall tomorrow across the Bangladeshi coast. Under its influence cloudy skies, windy and showery conditions are expected over the country.

Very strong winds, about 80 kmph can be expected over the country, especially over the western slope of the central hills and surrounding sea areas.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Northwestern and Central provinces.

Heavy falls above 100 mm can be expected at some places, particularly in the Western slope of the central hills.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Northern and Northcentral provinces and in the Trincomalee districts.


