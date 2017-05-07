String of protests erupt in the North over Kalkudah distillery construction

The alcohol distillery being built in Kalkudah, Batticaloa has been under the spotlight continuously, since the beginning of the construction.

Saturday, May 6 – A protest was held in the Chenkaladi area by the residents of Kovudamadu against the construction. The protesters had two demands – ‘end the construction activities of the distillery and provide justice to the assaulted journalists’.

Speaking to the media, one protester said that building a garment factory in Kalkudah would be more productive as it can provide job opportunities to the people who are disabled and those widowed by the war. The protester also condemned the recent attack on two journalists who tried to report on the distillery construction.

Meanwhile a TNA Parliamentarian stated that it was decided during Provincial Development Committee meetings to close down the ethanol factory.

“The Chief Minister, provincial ministers, parliamentarians and provincial councilors agreed to close it down at the district development committee meeting.” he added.

Viyalendran says that if the construction is continuing even after such decisions, “it is evident that the government does not care about what happens at provincial and district development committee meetings”.

“Therefore there is no requirement to hold development committee meetings. We will live and die. We cannot let the future generations become addicted to alcohol. There are so many people to whitewash the ethanol company, but what justice did the journalists who were assaulted receive? No body speaks about them”. said the TNA Parliamentarian.