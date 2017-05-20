Steps taken to remove unauthorised constructions near canals

The Land Reclamation and Development Corporation says that steps will be taken to remove all unauthorised constructions built along canals.

President Asela Iddawala said attention has been turned to this area in the aftermath of the building that collapsed in Wellawatte on Thursday morning.

He added that a three-month period will be provided for the removal of constructions found on either side of all canals.

Yesterday, the Commissioner of the Colombo Municipal Council V. K. Anura said, the building that collapsed in Wellawatte was an illegal construction and that legal action will be taken against the owner of the building.