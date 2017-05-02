Is Sri Lanka facing another power crisis? (VIDEO)

The recent droughts and lack of rain to replenish reservoirs have made life harder for those working in the energy sector in terms of continuing constant supply of power. And the constant breakdowns at the Norochcholai Power Station are not helping them either.

Hydro-power has been limited to 10% of the total power supply at present, says Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy. Thereby, a majority of the country’s demand for power is being met by thermal power stations, most of which are privately owned.

Meanwhile, Generator 1 at the Norochcholai Power Station remains in-operational.

And the icing on the top, the recent garbage dump collapse in Meethotamulla damaged high tension transmission lines from Norochcholair to Kolonnawa via Kerawalapitiya.

“One pylon on the 132 transmission system from Norochcholai to Colombo was tilted as a result of the collapse of the garbage dump. We removed that pylon and are making repairs. At present, there is no means to carry power generated in Norochcholai to Colombo. So we will have to use the hydro-power stations.” – Dr. Suren Batagoda (Secretary – Ministry of Power & Renewable Energy).

Batagoda also spoke of a ‘short-term solution’ to the problem at hand: A total of 60 mobile generators putting out 1 megawatts which have been obtained from the private sector.

The Ministry has called for tenders to purchase 50 such generators by August, 2017.

But what about ‘Solar Power’?

Well, according to Ranjan Jayalal (Secretary – Ceylon Electricity Employees Union), experts have said that 20,000 Megawatts can be generated in Sri Lanka through solar power.

“When it shines, the reservoirs are empty but we say that this is a country that can generate electricity rain or shine.” he said.

