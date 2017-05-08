Special Committee to determine Anti Corruption Secretariat tenure extension

The Prime Minister’s Office, issuing a media release, noted that a special committee has been appointed to look into whether the tenure of the Anti-Corruption Secretariat should be extended.

According to the release by the Prime Minister’s Office, the Committee consists of representatives from the Bribery Commission, Police FCID and the Anti-Corruption Secretariat.

The release notes that the Committee is in the process of preparing a special report.

The decision on whether the Anti-Corruption Secretariat should be allowed to function, whether its mandate should be altered or whether is should be awarded equal powers similar to that of the Bribery Commission and the Police FCID will be decided following the examination of the report.

However, the Police FCID as well as the Anti-Corruption Secretariat confirmed to News1st that they have not appointed representatives to such a committee.

