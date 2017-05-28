Latest update May 28th, 2017 1:16 PM

Southern Expressway remains closed as extreme weather conditions continue

Southern Expressway remains closed as extreme weather conditions continue

The Southern Expressway continues to be closed in the area between Galanigama and Dodangoda as the road is inundated.

Director of Expressway Management and Maintenance, S. Opanayake noted that motorists travelling from Kottawa to Matara should exit from the Galanigama interchange and travel along the Galle road.

Vehicles traveling from Matara to Colombo should exit the expressway from the Welipenna interchange. Vehicles exiting through the Dodangoda interchange should travel across Matugama.

S. Opanayake added that the Godagama and Kokmaduwa interchanges continue to be closed.


Death toll rises as extreme weather lashes - 146 dead, 112 missing
