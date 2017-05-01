The SLFP-led UPFA May Day rally was held at the Getambe grounds in Kandy today, under the auspices of President Maithripala Sirisena.

The rally was organised under the theme Eka Mitata, Hari Athata or Together as one hand, in the right direction.

Supporters participating in the rally, arrived at the grounds in two separate processions.

One group led by Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva, commenced their walk from Gannoruwa, while a second group commenced their walk near Girls High School, Kandy.

The rally commenced with the blessings of multi-faith religious leaders.

Subsequently, a minute’s silence was observed in remembrance of those who have laid down their lives to bring freedom to the motherland.