SL Navy says over 2000 people have been rescued

May 27, 2017
The Sri Lanka Navy says, the teams that were deployed by the navy has rescued 2,047 people so far. According to the Navy, they have been located at relief camps and food and other relief items have been provided to them.
The navy further noted that rescue operations are continuing. and that 532 navy personnel have been dispatched in this regard. This includes 80 Dinghy navy vessels with 80 relief teams.
