Sirasa-Shakthi-TV1 Suwa Yathra reaches out to the distressed countrywide – World Vision SL joins hands

The Sirasa – Shakthi and TV1 Suwa Yathra got underway, today, to provide medical services to those affected by the floods and landslides.The programe will centre on the districts of Kalutara and Matara.

The team in the Matara district commenced the Suwa Yathrawa on Tuesday at the Sri Nagarama Viharaya in Unella, Godagama. Residents in the Matara district have been subject to many health hazzards owing to the presence of flood water in the area.

A number of doctors, nurses and pharmacists have joined hands with the Sirasa – Shakthi and TV1 Suwa Yathra.

The News1st team in the Kalutara district, commenced the Sirasa – Shakthi and TV1 Suwa Yathra from Kalugalmoya. Officials from the Sri Lanka Navy and the Indian Navy were present.

The Suwa Yathra operation is due to commence in the Ratnapura district on Wednesday.

Meantime, World Vision Sri Lanka joined hands with the Sirasa – Shakthi Sahana Yathra campaign to provide assistance to the victims of flood and landslides.