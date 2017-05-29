Sirasa-Shakthi-TV1 Sahana Yathra reaches out to those affected far and wide

The Sirasa – Shakthi – TV1 Sahana Yathra continued its distribution of relief material to those affected by the adverse weather on Monday as well. Relief items were collected at three collection centres and within 24 hours these centres experienced a flood of donations.

These donations were packaged and distributed to affected districts, thereafter.

The News1st teams travelled to the Matara district, Ratnapura district, Galle district and Kalutara district in order to distribute relief items today as well, without any rest.

The team had to undertake a treacherous journey in order to reach some of the areas.

The Sri Lanka Navy, Sri Lanka Air Force and Sri Lanka Army rendered support to ensure that these relief items were distributed among those surrounded by water.

Relief items were also distributed yesterday in the areas of Padukka, Hanwella, Moragahatenna, Damboda and Thummodara.