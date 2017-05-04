Sirasa-John Keells Vesak Zone: preparations in full swing

The dawn month of May – better known as the Vesak month – means those traversing the streets of Colombo and other major cities get to witness beautifully decorated buildings, lanterns, pandols and most importantly, the ever-so-popular dansalas.

Vesak commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and death of Lord Gautama Buddha

And just like every other year, the Sirasa – John Keells Vesak Zone will held at the environs of MTV/MBC Head Office in Braybrooke Street, Colombo 02.

At the moment, preparations for the Vesak Zone are in full swing to meet the dead-ine of May 10, the Vesak Full Moon Poya Day, when the zone will be declared open. The Vesak Zone will remain open for three consecutive days through May 10, 11 and 12.

Keeping to practice, devotees will be given an opportunity to worship the sacred relics of Sariputta and Moggallana and the relics of the Arahants. The sacred relics will be escorted to the Sirasa Vesak Zone from the Tissamaharama Raja Maja Viharaya.

What is a Vesak Zone without a dansala? Keeping that in mind, there will also be a dansala at the location to provide refreshments for people visiting the Vesak Zone.