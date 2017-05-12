Latest update May 12th, 2017 9:27 PM

Thousands arrive at Sirasa – John Keells International Vesak Zone to pay homage to Sacred Relics

May 12, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

Today marks the final day of the Sirasa- John Keels International Vesak Zone.

Thousands of devotees have arrived over the past three days at the Vesak Zone to pay homage to the sacred relics that were on display at the zone.

The Sirasa – John Keells International Vesak Zone provided a unique opportunity to the devotees of Sri Lanka as a large number of sacred relics from around the country were on display at one location.

Thousands of devotees arrived at the Vesak Zone on Friday as well to pay homage to the sacred relics of of lord Buddha and the twenty Maharahath Theros that have been brought to the Vesak Zone.

Devotees also paid special attention to the skeletal relics of Lord Buddha and the relics of Lord Buddha’s chief disciples Sariyuth and Mugalan Maharahath Theros.

Devotees arriving at the Sirsa – John Keells International Vesak Zone also received the opportunity to pay homage to the sacred relics of Mihindu Maharahath Thero who brought Buddhism to Sri Lanka.


Large haul of Heroin discovered off Kankesanthurai seas
