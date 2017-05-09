Sirasa John Keells International Vesak Zone: Sacred Relics arrive in Colombo

Tuesday, April 9 – The sacred relics of the Maha-rahath theros arrived in Colombo today. The relics will be placed in a special enclosure at the ‘Sirasa John Keells International Vesak Zone’ which will begin tomorrow, May 10.

The procession carrying the sacred relics commenced its journey from the Yakkala Sri Salila-Dassanarama Temple on Tuesday morning, and reached the Kirillawala town. A special religious observance took place at the Pahala Imbulgoda Vijayawardana Sri Maha Vihara.

The procession continued to Kadawatha town afterwards. A floral tribute -sponsored by a collective of businessmen from Kadawatha- were released from a helicopter while another special pooja was performed in the town.

“… It feels like we are in the presence of Lord Buddha. We will never forget this…”, said a devotee present at the occasion.

The International Vesak Zone will feature Dansalas, devotional songs, puppet shows and a special parade organised by the Sri Lanka Navy.

Adding more colour to the Vesak Zone is a Pandol depicting the Kundala-Kesi Jathaka Story. The Pandol has been created with the use of over 200,000 light bulbs.