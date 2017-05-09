Latest update May 9th, 2017 11:11 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Sirasa John Keells International Vesak Zone: Sacred Relics arrive in Colombo

May 09, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

Tuesday, April 9 – The sacred relics of the Maha-rahath theros arrived in Colombo today. The relics will be placed in a special enclosure at the ‘Sirasa John Keells International Vesak Zone’ which will begin tomorrow, May 10.

The procession carrying the sacred relics commenced its journey from the Yakkala Sri Salila-Dassanarama Temple on Tuesday morning, and reached the Kirillawala town. A special religious observance took place at the Pahala Imbulgoda Vijayawardana Sri Maha Vihara.

The procession continued to Kadawatha town afterwards. A floral tribute -sponsored by a collective of businessmen from Kadawatha- were released from a helicopter while another special pooja was performed in the town.

“… It feels like we are in the presence of Lord Buddha. We will never forget this…”, said a devotee present at the occasion.

The International Vesak Zone will feature Dansalas, devotional songs, puppet shows and a special parade organised by the Sri Lanka Navy.

Adding more colour to the Vesak Zone is a Pandol depicting the Kundala-Kesi Jathaka Story. The Pandol has been created with the use of over 200,000 light bulbs.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
GMOA accused of "taking away right to education" - another strike in the making?
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach