The Sirasa-John Keells International Vesak Zone at Braybrooke Place, Colombo 02 is now open to devotees to pay their respects.

The Vesak Zone hosts the Sacred Relics of:

Arahath Sariputta and Moggollana placed at the MahaBodhi Society of Sri Lanka

Relics of Mihindu Maha Arahath from Mihinthala Rajamaha Viharaya

Sarvagna Relics from Sandagiri Seya, Tissamaharama

Sacred Relics from Nelligala International Buddhist Center

The zone will remain open for three days, till the evening of May 12 for devotees to pay homage.

The Vesak Zone will also feature a pandol, dansals, devotional songs and a special parade organised by the Sri Lanka Navy.