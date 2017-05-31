Shashi Weerawansa’s missing passport, NIC found; case postponed

The charge sheet against Shashi Weerawansa, wife of MP Wimal Weerawansa, who is accused of creating a passport using fraudulent information, was read to her before Colombo Chief Magistrate Lal Ranasinghe Bandara on Wednesday.

As the suspect pleaded “not guilty”, hearing of evidence gathered by the state commenced.

The passport and NIC of Shashi Weerawansa, which was earlier reported missing while in the custody of court, was discovered in the possession of the court production clerk.

The Magistrate reprimanded the CID in open court today, to not act in an irresponsible manner.The case was postponed till June 22.