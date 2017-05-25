Latest update May 25th, 2017 9:20 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Shashi Weerawansa Court Case: Passport and NIC misplaced?

May 25, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

Shashi Weerawansa Court Case: Passport and NIC misplaced?

The case pertaining to Wimal Weerawansa’s wife, Shashi Weerawansa over the charges of obtaining a passport by submitting fraudulent documents was taken up before Colombo Chief Magistrate Lal Ranasinghe Bandara, today.

However, it was found that some of the vital ‘items’ had been misplaced.

The said passport and the national identity card of Shashi Weerawansa had been placed under the custody of the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court following an order issued by the Magistrate’s Court.

The Solicitor General informed court that a special investigation must be carried out in this regard, since the misplacement of two court items that are important, directly affects the proceedings of the case.

Taking into consideration, the facts presented before court today, Colombo Chief Magistrate Lal Ranasinghe Bandara ordered the Registrar of the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court to produce the items before court immediately.

The hearing of the case was postponed to May 31.

Will the documents of Wimal Weerawansa be also misplaced in this manner?

Isn’t the misplacement of such documents a crime in itself?


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Brigadier Deshapriya arrested over Rathupaswala shooting incident
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach