Severe weather forces cancellation of examinations

The Department of Examinations notes that all examinations that were due to be held today and tomorrow have been cancelled owing to inclement weather conditions.

According to the Exams Commissioner General W. M. N. J. Pushpakumara, the rescheduled days of the exams will be notified soon.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Education, Akila Viraj Kariyawasam notes that all provincial educational directors have been instructed to grant holidays to all schools that might be affected by the inclement weather.


The Indian ship carrying aid arrives in Colombo
