Several teams deployed to arrest Venerable Galaboda Aththe Gnanasara Thero: Police

May 25, 2017

Police informed court today that they are taking steps to arrest the General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena, Venerable Galaboda Aththe Gnanasara Thero.

Police stated that steps are being taken to arrest the Thero based on several charges, including obstructing the police, leveling threats and expressing hateful comments which create discord among communities.

Based on a request extended by the police, the Hulttsdorp Magistrate issued an order barring him from leaving the country.

The police also informed court that even though the Thero was instructed to appear before the Organised Crime Unit in order to record a statement over several complaints filed against him, the Thero had ignored these summons.

The police, today, issued a media release stating that several police teams have been deployed to arrest Venerable Gnanasara Thero.


